39 More Families Moving To Fuzuli City

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan initiated another phase of the relocation process onFriday by transferring 153 individuals (39 families) to the city ofFuzuli, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.
With this latest relocation, the total number of familiesresettled in the city has reached 822, comprising 3,132individuals.
