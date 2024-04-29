Mexico persists on outlawing sexual transitioning therapy

(MENAFN) Mexico's Senate has taken a significant step towards protecting the rights of the LGBT community by approving a bill that would outlaw conversion therapy in the country. Conversion therapy, a widely discredited practice aimed at changing an individual's sexual orientation or gender identity, has been condemned as "pseudoscientific" and harmful by gay and trans organizations.



The bill passed by a decisive margin of 77-4 votes, with 15 abstentions, signaling strong support for the measure among lawmakers. According to a statement from the Senate, the legislation seeks to sanction therapies that seek to impede or negate a person's sexual orientation or gender identity. It highlights the particularly egregious nature of these practices when targeted at vulnerable groups such as minors, older adults, and people with disabilities.



Describing conversion therapy as a violation of human rights for the LGBTTTIQ+ community, the Senate emphasized the importance of protecting individuals from harmful and discriminatory practices. This move marks a significant shift towards promoting inclusivity and respect for diversity within Mexican society.



The bill's approval comes after previous attempts to pass similar legislation in 2022 were stalled when the House of Deputies failed to ratify the proposed ban. However, with the latest Senate vote, there is renewed hope for the enactment of comprehensive measures to prohibit conversion therapy and uphold the rights of LGBT individuals.



Senator Patricia Mercado, a vocal advocate for the ban since 2018, reiterated the harmful nature of conversion therapy, emphasizing that it is not a disease and does not require a "cure." She highlighted the cruelty and inhumanity of such treatments, calling for their eradication in Mexico to prevent further pain and suffering.



Conversion therapy methods have ranged from psychological counseling to religious instruction and even electroshock therapy, causing significant harm to those subjected to them. The practice has faced increasing backlash from the LGBT community and human rights activists, leading to calls for legislative action to prohibit it.



Under the proposed legislation, providers of conversion therapy could face up to five years in prison, with harsher penalties for those targeting minors. This punitive approach underscores the seriousness with which Mexico is addressing the issue and sends a clear message that such harmful practices will not be tolerated in the country.

