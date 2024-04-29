Al Mari Shines In 4Th Round Of Qatar 4X4 Freestyle Drifting Championship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Attended by a large number of spectators, the fourth and penultimate round of the Qatar 4X4 Freestyle Drifting Championship concluded with the participation of around 60 competitors at the Qatar Racing Club (QRC).

The freestyle drifters showcased their leadership skills, with each of them given one opportunity to perform a set of maneuvers within a specific time on the track during the five-hour contest.

The QRC hosted four motorsports events at the weekend with action starting early in the morning with the opening of the club's motocross track on track day for enthusiasts and fans of this sport to compete on their motorcycles.

This was the second time this season that the track was opened for such an event.

Additionally, the drift track and the drag strip also hosted competitions early in the day for electric scooter enthusiasts, divided into two parts - one dedicated to drag race and the other on a Circuit specially prepared for this purpose.

Champions of this sport competed in multiple categories.

Later in the same day, owners of Ford Mustang cars began to gather at the club for a gathering of fans of this model, celebrating the 60th anniversary of the launch of the first edition of the Mustang.

This gathering provided an opportunity for young enthusiasts of this iconic model to meet, sponsored by the authorized Ford dealer in Qatar.

This was before the start of the fourth and final round of the Qatar 4X4 Freestyle Drifting Championship, which witnessed intense competitions until the last moments to secure top positions for the prizes awarded to the top five finishers.

In the end, Abdullah Al Marri claimed the fifth position, while Khalifa Al Meer secured fourth place in this round.

The third position on the podium went to the competitor Mohammed Al Farhan.

Abdullah Al Kubaisi claimed the second position and won a prize of 15,000 Qatari Riyals.

The top spot on the podium was won by Saud Al Mari, who garnered the highest points and won the title of the round, with a prize worth QR20,000.

QRC Director Sheikh Jabor bin Khalid Al Thani crowned the podium winners of the fourth round. The fifth and final round will take place on May 3.