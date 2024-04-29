Spain intends on sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine

(MENAFN) As tensions between Ukraine and Russia continue to escalate, Spain has stepped forward to provide much-needed support to Ukraine by confirming the delivery of Patriot missiles. Defense Minister Margarita Robles made the announcement during a virtual meeting of the Ramstein Group, a coalition of Ukraine's Western allies. The decision comes amidst mounting pressure from both the European Union (EU) and NATO for member states to assist Ukraine in bolstering its defense capabilities.



According to statements from the Spanish Defense Ministry, an unspecified number of Patriot missiles will be dispatched to Ukraine within the next four days. However, the announcement did not specify whether complete Patriot batteries would be provided, which typically include radar systems, engagement control stations, and missile launchers.



Reports from Spanish newspaper El Pais suggest that Madrid's decision to supply Patriot missiles to Ukraine stems from increasing pressure from the European Union and NATO allies. Despite operating only three Patriot batteries domestically, Spain maintains a "war reserve" of approximately 50 missiles for these systems.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, addressing the Ramstein Group, emphasized the urgent need for Western backers to provide at least seven Patriot batteries to effectively counter Russian missile attacks. This plea comes in the wake of Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu's acknowledgment that Moscow has already destroyed at least five Ukrainian-operated Patriot systems since the beginning of the year.



Spain joins a handful of European nations, including Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, and Greece, that currently possess Patriot missile systems. While Germany has pledged to supply an additional Patriot system to Ukraine, other countries like Poland and Greece have cited a lack of available air defense systems to spare.



The decision by Spain to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine underscores the growing solidarity among European nations in supporting Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression.



However, it also highlights the pressing need for further international cooperation to address the ongoing crisis and prevent further escalation in the region.

