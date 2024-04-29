Qatar Clinch Basketball Gold In UAE

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar basketball team defeated Saudi Arabia 18-17 in a thrilling final to win gold medal at the First Youth GCC Games taking place in the UAE.

Yesterday's gold took Team Qatar's tally to 22 overall medals at the Games, which will conclude on Thursday.

Qatar now have won seven gold as many silver and eight bronze medals.

In Saturday's swimming event, Qatar athletes claimed 11 medals, including five gold, four sliver and two bronze medals.

Qatar archers secured two sliver and two bronze medals. More than 3500 athletes are competing in the Games in as many as 24 disciplines.