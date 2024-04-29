Moph Organises Training Workshop To Evaluate Performance Of The Health System

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) conducted a successful comprehensive Health System Performance Assessment (HSPA) training workshop, at ITQAN Simulation and Training Center. This significant event engaged 600 participants from 209 healthcare public and private facilities, like government and private hospitals, primary healthcare centers, diagnostic and treatment centers, and polyclinics, including hospital directors, clinical managers, quality managers, performance improvement coordinators, biostatisticians, epidemiologists.

The workshop is a precursor to the official launch of HSPA-2 scheduled for mid-year 2024. The overarching goal of the workshop was to provide participants with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively assess and enhance the performance of Qatar's healthcare system.

Through interactive sessions over four days, attendees explored a wide array of topics, with a focus on key aspects such as understanding fundamental concepts and defining indicators for evaluation, significance of accurate data collection, various methods for data collection tailored to different dimensions of health system assessment, analysis of collected data effectively to assess the performance of healthcare systems.

Furthermore, they gained the ability to evaluate effectiveness, efficiency, safety, and the level of integrated care within these systems.

The workshop encouraged participants to identify strengths and areas for improvement, resulting in evidence-based recommendations aimed at enhancing health system performance and ultimately improving patient outcomes.

On behalf of Ms. Huda Al Katheeri, Director, Strategic Planning, Performance and Innovation Department, Ministry of Public Health Qatar, Dr. Binoy Kuriakose, Acting Head of National Programs, Planning and Performance, Strategic Planning, Performance and Innovation Department, Ministry of Public Health Qatar, expressed his satisfaction with the workshop's outcomes, stating,“The successful completion of this training workshop marks a significant milestone in our journey towards enhancing the performance of Qatar's healthcare system. The knowledge and skills acquired by participants will play a crucial role in driving continuous improvement and ensuring the delivery of high-quality care to all residents of Qatar.”

The training workshop has laid a solid foundation for building capacity, fostering innovation, and achieving excellence in healthcare delivery.