Al Jazeera English's 'Rescue Mission Gaza' Wins OPC Award

Doha, Qatar: Al Jazeera English has won a prestigious Overseas Press Club of America award for its Witness film, 'Rescue Mission Gaza', in the Edward R. Murrow category for the best TV, video, or documentary interpretation of international affairs. The award ceremony took place in New York City on April 25.

The film 'Rescue Mission Gaza' follows a civil defence worker around Gaza City. Focusing on the plight of civilians at its core, it shows a single, brutal day where the team accompanies this first responder on his rescue missions: dodging bombs, racing to get injured people to hospitals, digging children out of rubble – and then heading back to do it all over again.

Jurors praised the“raw style of storytelling,” in which the filmmakers portrayed immense restraint in the face of devastation and danger. The documentary left one juror“dumbfounded,” while another called it“extraordinary.”

“This recognition reaffirms our commitment to journalism and to delivering courageous human stories that continuously challenge the status quo,” said Issa Ali, Acting Managing Director of Al Jazeera English.“I am immensely proud of our team's relentless pursuit of truth, especially our colleagues on the front lines in Gaza working under extremely challenging circumstances.”

“We thank the Overseas Press Club of America for their recognition of this film,” said Executive Producer Fiona Lawson-Baker.“None of this would have been possible without the incredibly brave and extremely talented team in Gaza. I am also very grateful to the Witness team and everyone at Al Jazeera who worked extremely hard to turn this documentary around within a matter of days.”

“I wish to congratulate the Al Jazeera Documentary Witness team, Alef Multimedia, and everyone from across the Network who was involved in the making of this film for this prestigious award,” said Mohammed Al Hamadi, Manager of Programmes - Documentaries for Al Jazeera English.