Jordan, Qatar Discuss Workforce Partnership At Arab Labour Conference

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Labour Nadia Rawabdeh discussed on Sunday with her Qatari counterpart Ali Bin Samikh Marri, the common relations and aspects of cooperation between the two countries.

This occurred on the side-lines of the 50th session of the Arab Labour Conference currently held in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Rawabdeh focused on strategies to increase the number of Jordanian workers in Qatar and to provide the Qatari labour market with Jordanian expertise, as outlined in the Qatari initiative led by Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Thani.

Marri praised the Jordanian competencies and their role in the Qatari labour market, expressing the readiness of the Qatari ministry of labour to enhance this cooperation through the Qatari initiative.

The ministers agreed to arrange mutual visits between the two sides to follow up on the completion of the implementation of the Qatari grant to employ Jordanians in Qatar.



