Outpatient Clinic Restored In Izium

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Izium, Kharkiv region, outpatient clinic No.2 has been restored thanks to foreign organizations.

The Kharkiv Regional Council said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"The building of outpatient clinic No.2 and its premises were repaired. The cost of the project is almost UAH 8 million. Medical and office furniture was also purchased," the post reads.

According to the regional council, the outpatient clinic was restored thanks to the international charitable organization Project HOPE.

As reported, the city of Izium suffered significant destruction in the spring of 2022 as a result of Russian shelling and air strikes.

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Council