Asia-Pacific News In Brief (April 29, 2024)

DELHI - MSL has appointed Sahil Chopra as COO for Publicis Consultants Asia (PCA). In his new role, Chopra will be responsible for strategic guidance and oversee delivery of core services to client organizations in the entertainment, consumer and technology sectors. In a more recent role, Chopra held the position of VP for marketing and communications at Stanza Living. During his career, both with brands and agencies, Chopra has advised many global corporations on executing effective communication, social media and purchase consideration strategies. He has been instrumental in designing and executing end-to-end consumer and influencer immersion programs for corporations that include General Motors, Ford, Sony Sports, Ola, LaLiga, Red Bull, among others.



SINGAPORE -

RICE has launched new offices in Thailand and the Philippines, adding to its Singapore headquarters and offices in Myanmar and Hong Kong. Partner and regional director Donna Garcia is spearheading the regional expansion and overseeing operations across Thailand, Myanmar, and the Philippines. From its offices in Bangkok and Manila, RICE is already supporting regional clients such as CNH, Eaton, Levi Strauss & Co., and Remote, bolstering their growth stories and strengthening local outreach. The firm has also been a long-standing communications partner to WWF on various conservation and illegal wildlife trade campaigns across Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam; and provides pro-bono and low-bono consultancy for purpose-driven projects, including international food rescue foundation Scholars for Sustenance (SOS)'s Zero Summit, which aims to reduce food waste and promote sustainable production and consumption.



SINGAPORE - TriOn has appointed Hannah Nwaozuzu as content manager to expand and strengthen the agency's content and research development offerings. Nwaozuzu will lead the content ideation and development as well as research for clients and the consultancy. She previously was a senior executive at Redhill.

