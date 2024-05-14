Delhi News: Four Hospitals Receive Bomb Threat Email, Search Operation Underway

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Four hospitals in Delhi, including Deep Chand Bandhu, GTB, Dada Dev, and Hedgewar, received bomb threat emails on Tuesday. Delhi Fire Service is conducting search operations Sunday, at least 20 hospitals in Delhi, the IGI airport, and the northern railways' CPRO office received bomb threats through emails bomb threats were reported from Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal-3, Burari Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Bara Hindu Rao Hospital, Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Dabri's Dada Dev Hospital, Guru Nanak Dev Eye Hospital, Gramin Swastha Prashikshan Sansthan in Najafgarh, ILBS in Vasant Kunj and Aruna Asaf Ali Government Hospital in Civil Lines Delhi and Gujarat, 4 schools receive bomb threat in JaipurThe threats were received from a Europe-based mailing service company 'beeble' as per the PTI news agency content of the letter read, \"I have placed explosive devices inside your building. They will explode in the following hour. This isn't a threat, you have a few hours to disarm the bomb or else the blood of innocent people inside the building will be on your hands.\"The group called 'Court' is behind this massacre,\" it said scare in Delhi: IGI airport, multiple hospitals receive threat emailsThe Delhi Police suspect the email was sent with the help of a VPN (virtual private network) or proxy server so that the IP address could not be traced (May 13), six private hospitals in Bengaluru received a bomb threat via email which turned out to be a hoax Police approaches Russia for details of suspect in school bomb threat caseThe email to the hospitals on Sunday claimed: \"I have placed explosive devices in your building. They will explode in the following hours. This isn't a threat, you have a few hours to disarm the bomb, or else the blood of the innocent people inside of the building will be on your hands.\"(More details awaited)

