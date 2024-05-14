Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Files Nomination From Varanasi

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed his nomination papers from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on May 14. PM Modi was accompanied by UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the four mandated proposers

Varanasi, the seat that PM Modi has won twice, will go to polls in the final phase of the General Elections, on June 1.Modi is the sitting Member of Parliament (MP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Varanasi. He won the seat in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha Polls.

Also Read: How Sushil Kumar Modi made invaluable contributions to BJP's rise in Bihar. 5 pointsThis time he is contesting against Congress party's Ajai Rai and Bahujan Samajwadi Party's (BSP) Athar Ali Lari.

In the 2019 poll Modi won the seat by nearly 4.8 lakh votes, a big jump from the 3.72 lakh winning margin in 2014 Shyam Rangeela, known for his videos of mimicking Prime Minister Modi, has also said he will contest the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 against the Prime Minister from the Varanasi seat. Rangeela has, however, not filed nomination for the seat yet in the day, enroute to filing his papers, PM Modi prayed at the Varanasi's iconic Dashashwamedh Ghat, on the banks of the Ganges, with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath present. He also visited visited the Kaal Bhairav Temple.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 67.25% voter turnout in phase 4 polling, slight dip from 2019\"My relationship with my Kashi is amazing, inseparable, and incomparable. All I can say is it cannot be expressed in words!\" Modi said in a post on X before visiting the Kaal Bhairav Temple.

PM Modi's Four ProposersThe BJP has won Varanasi eight times since 1991, with only RK Mishra of the Congress winning the seat in 2004. Varanasi will vote in the seventh and final phase of this election - on June 1.The four proposers of Prime Minister Modi for his nomination includes, Pandit Ganeshwar Shastri, a member of the Brahmin community, Baijnath Patel, an old RSS volunteer, belonging to the OBC community, Lalchand Kushwaha, another OBC community member and Sanjay Sonkar, who comes from the Dalit community Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meet Shyam Rangeela, the comedian contesting against PM Modi in VaranasiAmong other leaders from BJP and allies who attended PM Modi's nomination-filing event in Varanasi included Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav.

RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, LJP leader Chirag Paswan, Apna Dal (S) president Anupriya Patel, and SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar were also present significance of 11.40 amThe PM chose time between

11:40 am and 12 noon to file his nomination papers. The timing has auspicious significance.

There is a coincidence of Pushya Nakshatra with Ganga Saptami on May 14.

Astrologer Pandit Rishi Dwivedi told Hindustan Times that the scriptures say the combination is there due to the positioning of the planets. \"It is believed that doing any work on this day leads to fulfillment of one's wish. If any work is done in Pushya Nakshatra, its completion is considered certain,\" he said.



