Bollywood Actor To Play 'Strong' Character In Dune Prequel Series 'Dune: Prophecy' Check Who

Bollywood actor Tabu has joined the cast of "Dune: Prophecy", a prequel series to director Denis Villeneuve's blockbuster film franchise. According to the report in Variety, the actor will play the role of Sister Francesca. The role is described as a

\"strong, intelligent, and alluring\" character, the report stated.

\"Sister Francesca leaves a lasting impression in her wake. Once a great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace strains the balance of power in the capital,\" the makers said as reported by Variety both Denis Villeneuve's adaptations of Frank Herbert's \"Dune\" novels released in 2021 and 2024, Charlotte Rampling portrayed Reverend Mother Mohiam, the Emperor's Bene Gesserit Truthsayer. Meanwhile, Rebecca Ferguson played Lady Jessica, the Bene Gesserit mother of the protagonist Paul Atreides, portrayed by Timothee Chalamet Read: 'Mr & Mrs Mahi': New poster launched for Bollywood cricket love story starring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi KapoorAbout Dune: Prophecy\"Dune: Prophecy\", an HBO Max series hailing from Legendary Television, is set 10,000 years before the events of Frank Herbert's \"Dune\" and is based on the novel \"Sisterhood of Dune\" by Brian Herbert and Kevin J Anderson. It was previously titled \"Dune: The Sisterhood\".Also Read: OTT Releases this month: Netflix reveals list of movies, web series in May; Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi and moreAs per the official logline, \"Set within the expansive universe of 'Dune,' created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, 'Dune: Prophecy' follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.\" The makers are yet to announce a premiere date for \"Dune: Prophecy\". The film also stars Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, and Shalom Brune-Franklin. Speaking of the previous two Dune films, the film earned over $1.1 billion in global worldwide collectively, with a third film under development Read: White House plays 'Sare Jahan Se Achha', serves pani puri, Khoya dish during 'amazing celebration' | WatchSpeaking of Tabu's previous international stint, she was seen in \"The Namesake\", \"Life of Pi\", and the BBC miniseries \"A Suitable Boy\". Tabu was awarded the National Film Award for her performances in \"Maachis\" and \"Chandni Bar\". The actor was last seen in Crew and also starred in films such as \"Andhadhun\", \"Maqbool\", \"Haider\", \"Bhool Bhulaiyya 2\", 'Golmaal Again' and \"Drishyam\".(With inputs from PTI)

