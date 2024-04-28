Partisans Discover Large Oil Depot In Dzhankoi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Partisans have discovered one of the largest oil depots in Dzhankoi in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The Atesh partisan movement announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Atesh discovered one of the largest oil depots under guard in Dzhankoi. Our agents have been scouting and monitoring it since the end of last year," the report says.

The partisans managed to see the logistics and equipment being used by the occupiers to transport oil products.

The entire territory of the oil depot is completely fenced and constantly patrolled, with dozens of surveillance cameras placed around the facility.

Information collected by the partisans about the oil depot has been transferred to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Earlier reports said that a powerful explosion rang out in Dzhankoi and the Dzhankoi district on the night of April 27-28.

Photo credit: Atesh