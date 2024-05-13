Undersea cable damage causes internet disruptions across East African nations

(MENAFN) On Sunday, internet connectivity in multiple East African nations experienced disruptions as a result of damage to undersea cables, as reported by the global internet monitoring organization NetBlocks.



Tanzania and the French Indian Ocean island of Mayotte were identified as the regions that are most severely affected by the outage.



"The incident is attributed to failures affecting the SEACOM and EASSy subsea cable systems," it wrote in a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, indicating submarine communications cables that link the area.



The defects were on cables between Mozambique and South Africa, as reported by Tanzania's information and technology minister Nape Nnauye.



Mozambique and Malawi were experiencing a medium effect whereas Burundi, Somalia, Rwanda, Uganda, Comoros as well as Madagascar had less critical outages, NetBlocks said.



Additionally, the West African nation of Sierra Leone experienced effects from the disruption.



While services had been restored in Kenya, according to NetBlocks, many users still reported experiencing intermittent connectivity issues.



Safaricom, Kenya's largest telecommunications operator, confirmed that it had "activated redundancy measures" to mitigate the impact of the interruption.



"You may, however, experience reduced internet speeds," it informed its users on X.



The majority of global internet traffic traverses through a network of fiber optic cables that are laid along the seafloors. Among these cables is one of the longest, spanning approximately 15,000 kilometers (9,300 miles) from Portugal to South Africa.

