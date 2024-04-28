Kuwait's Amir Receives Saudi Crown Prince On Sidelines Of World Economic Forum

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Sunday Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum hosted by Riyadh.

His Highness the Amir conveyed his greetings to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, wishing him good health.

During the meeting, the bilateral ties between the two countries and the latest regional and global developments were touched on.

The meeting was attended by His Highness the Amir's official delegation. (end)

