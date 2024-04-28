Minister Advocates Future Workforce Preparedness At Arab Labor Conference

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Baghdad, Apr. 28 (Petra) - Minister of Labor Nadia Rawabdeh underlined on Sunday the imperative of equipping the workforce for the future through training and ongoing education, aimed at enhancing skills necessary to adapt to technological advancements and achieve synergy between technology and human resources.Rawabdeh, speaking at the Arab Labor Conference in Baghdad, underscored that the evolution of human resources amidst the technological revolution presents both challenges and opportunities. While rapid technological progress threatens certain existing jobs, it also opens avenues for new job creation.She highlighted Jordan's commitment to keeping pace with labor market developments, citing the launch of the Economic Modernization Vision, themed "A Better Future," aimed at fostering accelerated growth, unlocking economic potential, and enhancing citizens' quality of life by providing forward-looking services and promoting leadership and creativity to foster job opportunities, particularly for youth.Rawabdeh emphasized the essential role of empowering young men and women with future-oriented skills to access decent employment opportunities. She noted the government's restructuring of vocational and technical education in collaboration with Jordanian universities and the Ministries of Labor and Digital Economy to implement professional programs aligned with future labor market demands, overseen by international accreditation bodies.The minister stressed the government's efforts to stimulate the private sector to generate job opportunities for youth, including the implementation of the National Employment Program aimed at employing around 60,000 unemployed youth, with 35 percent being female.Additionally, efforts include enhancing the national employment platform to digitally connect job seekers with private sector job opportunities, along with providing capital and operational support to investors establishing production units across the Kingdom's governorates.Rawabdeh highlighted legislative advancements in labor market regulations, including amendments to labor and social security laws, and the law governing professional work. She mentioned ongoing efforts to finalize the flexible work system and enhance occupational safety and health measures to ensure a secure work environment that safeguards workers and reduces workplace injuries.The Labor Ministry is currently formulating a plan to implement recommendations from the Economic and Social Council report titled "The Fourth Industrial Revolution and the Labor Market" to enhance Jordan's readiness for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and bolster youth prospects amidst labor market transformations.Rawabdeh also mentioned qualification programs for university graduates to bridge the gap between academic education outcomes and global market demands, alongside the establishment of an authority for vocational and technical skills development to align training outcomes with labor market needs. Sectoral skills councils, comprising 80 percent private sector representatives, are tasked with designing specialized training programs to address industry requirements.