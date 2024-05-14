Kuwait FM Takes Part In Manama 33Rd Arab Summit Preparatory Meeting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, May 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya headed, Tuesday, Kuwaiti delegation in the preparatory meeting of the Arab League Council at the Summit's 33rd regular session at ministerial level, Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain.

The meeting dealt with the summit's agenda and the decisions concerned with strengthening the joint Arab action in various fields, the current regional and international developments, which will be submitted to the leaders at the Arab summit, (Bahrain Summit), in addition to the developments of the Palestinian issue, the ongoing violations on the Palestinian lands, and the current security developments in Sudan.

Foreign Affairs Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, whose country presided over the previous summit, handed over the presidency to the Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullatif Al-Zayani. (end)

