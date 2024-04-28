Salesforce Brings Slack AI to All Paid Customers, Adds Recap to Deliver Daily Morning Digests

(MENAFN- Wallis Public Relations) UAE, 24 April 2024 – Salesforce today announced that Slack AI — which uses a company’s conversational data to help users work faster and smarter — is now available to all paid Slack customers with expanded language support. Now, businesses of all sizes can access a trusted and intuitive generative AI experience built natively on the secure platform where their work already happens.

Slack AI now includes:

• A new recap feature that delivers a daily morning digest containing summaries of channels a user wants to follow, but can’t always make immediate time for. Once a user adds a channel to their recap, they’ll receive a daily digest with anything they may have missed. Slack AI will help users get started with personalized recommendations of which channels to add based on Slack activity.

• Search answers that deliver personalized, intelligent responses to conversational questions. Users get clear and concise answers in plain language with direct citations to relevant Slack messages, allowing users to verify the information and dive deeper if they’d like.

• Conversation summaries that generate highlights from accessible channels and threads. Users can catch up on unread messages, summarize the last seven days, or set a custom date range to summarize. Clear sources are included in each summary, allowing users to dive deeper into a highlight.

Why it matters: Customers are already saving an average of 97 minutes per user each week using Slack AI to find answers, distill knowledge, and spark ideas, according to an internal analysis. Yet, while 94% of executives say that incorporating AI into their organization is an urgent priority, only 1 in 4 desk workers report that they have tried AI tools at work, according to the latest research by the Workforce Lab from Slack.

Customer deep dive: From large enterprises to small businesses, customers use Slack AI to prioritize exactly what they need to know, when they need to know it.

Wayfair replaced its messaging software with Slack in 2016, and now uses Slack AI to help distill its collected data more efficiently. The global retailer uses enhanced search to ask questions in natural language and find concise answers in relevant channels, without having to sort through lengthy messages.

• “As Wayfair scales globally, we want to find information quickly so people can spend less time catching up and more time delivering. With Slack AI’s compelling features, we’re empowered to do just that.” — Asad Rahman, Director of Employee Tech, Wayfair

• “Slack AI gets people accurate information faster, from any channel. When employees don’t have to do as much tedious research, it translates to a happier and more productive workforce.” – Taylor Keck, Senior Engineer, Enterprise Solutions, Wayfair

Beyond Better Foods uses Slack as its primary communication platform. As a healthy dessert brand, their operations team uses Slack AI’s enhanced search capabilities to fast-track answers for logistics planning and recaps to keep track of select channels, saving time and keeping them focused.

• “Slack is crucial for us. The enhanced search capabilities of Slack AI have been really helpful to fast-track answers, especially when it comes to logistics. When I need to get my CEO a fast answer at 2 p.m. on a Friday, I can use Slack AI’s search function. I’ve only been using Slack AI for about a month, but it’s already helped me quickly find answers countless times, and is saving me at least 30 minutes a day.” — Andy Kung, VP of Operations, Beyond Better Foods

• “Recaps are incredibly promising. My daily digest accurately distills all of my key impact areas, including fulfillment topics and action items, as well as logistics plans.” — Andy Kung, VP of Operations, Beyond Better Foods

HR provider ProService Hawaii employees use Slack AI conversation summaries to stay informed and catch up after attending multiple back-to-back meetings.

• “Being able to pick the day, week, or month I’d like to catch up on with Slack AI has been so impactful. Conversation summaries save the day after meeting marathons: I use them to stay informed on what I missed while I take care of something else.” – Jason Morita, Product Owner, ProService Hawaii

What’s next: In the future, Slack AI’s search and summarization capabilities will tap into new data sources – including files, Slack apps, canvases, and clips – to enhance the breadth and depth of context that Slack AI can access. For example, Slack AI will help users get more value out of huddles, Slack’s feature for lightweight audio or video calls. Slack AI will deliver a summary of key takeaways and action items, making it easy to turn live discussions into next steps.

Slack will also become the best place for users to engage with assistants. This includes an integration with Einstein Copilot, a conversational AI assistant for Salesforce CRM. Users will be able to bring AI-powered CRM insights directly into Slack so they can talk to Salesforce data as easily as they talk to their teams.

Trust and security: Slack AI runs on Slack’s infrastructure and upholds the same security practices and compliance standards that customers expect from Salesforce. Slack AI’s large language models (LLMs) are hosted in Slack’s own virtual private cloud (VPC), ensuring customer data remains in-house and exclusively for that organization’s use. Customer data will not be used to serve other clients, directly or indirectly, and Slack AI does not use customer data for LLM training purposes.

Pricing and availability:

• Slack AI is available now as a paid add-on for all paid Slack plans.

• Slack AI is priced at $10 per user per month for Slack Pro and Business+ plans.

• Slack AI is available now in English, Spanish, and Japanese, with additional language support coming soon.

Learn more:





MENAFN28042024006633014413ID1108148230