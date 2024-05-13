PMK To Agitate Seeking 10.5% Internal Reservation For Vanniyars Under MBC Quota

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, May 13 (IANS) The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK ), the political arm of the powerful Vanniyar community in Tamil Nadu, will hold agitations in support of the demand for the implementation of 10.5 per cent internal reservations for Vanniyars within the Most Backward Class (MBC) quota, the party's founder-leader S. Ramadoss announced on Monday.

Addressing a press conference here, Ramadoss said the date for the agitations will be announced soon.

Even after the Tamil Nadu government directed the State Backward Classes Commission on January 12, 2023, to submit a report on the 10.5 per cent internal reservation for Vanniyars, no decision has been taken on it to date, he said.

The PMK leader also said that he and party President Anbumani Ramadoss had written seven letters to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in this regard but nothing happened.

He said the Tamil Nadu government could have implemented the reservation by now, but since it has not taken any decision on this, the party is left with no other option but to stage agitations to press for its demand.

He also called upon the DMK government to come out with measures to rectify the 'mistakes' it committed in the implementation of social justice in the state.

Ramadoss said that PMK has been continuously spearheading the campaign on social justice, adding that the party has been advocating the importance of conducting a caste-based census to provide reservations based on the data.

He also claimed that the DMK government had ideologically accepted the demand for a caste-based census, but was shying away from the responsibility by putting the onus on the Union government, saying it was better placed legally to carry out the exercise.