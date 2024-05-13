Karnataka News: Family, Trying To Find Groom For Dead Daughter, Receives Dozens Of Calls Of Interest

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Marriage occasions anywhere in the world are like festive seasons, but in India, they are a celebration of traditions and culture. However, sometimes, the cultures and traditions are so different that they become news headlines.A similar tale occurred in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, where a family in Puttur placed an unusual advertisement in a local newspaper. In the ad, the family is seeking a suitable 'spirit' groom for their daughter, who died thirty years ago family seeks a groom to carry out a tradition known as 'Kule Madime' or 'Pretha Maduve'.According to details, the age-old tradition, which involves the marriage of spirits of the deceased, is prevalent in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi family was looking for a boy from the Kulal caste and Bangera Gotra, who died 30 years ago, who could participate in the Pretha Maduve ceremony.“Seeking a boy for a girl from Kulal caste and Bangera (gotra). The child died about 30 years ago. In case there is a boy of the same caste and different Bari, who died 30 years ago, and the family is willing to perform Pretha Maduve,” News18 quoted the advertisement that concluded with contact information, the family, while speaking to Times of India, mentioned that they have received at least 50 calls from people who expressed interest, and they may soon finalise the date for performing the ritual. The family also added that they have been looking for a groom for their daughter for the past five years who will perform the 'Kule Madime' tradition.“When placing the advertisement, we were worried that we would be trolled, but surprisingly, this has also led to a lot of awareness about the ritual. Interestingly, many people from different castes have reached out, some even to know more about the practice,” TOI quoted the family member as saying.

