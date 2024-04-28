Azerbaijan Army Holds Paramilitary Cross Championship

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In accordance with the training plan approved by the DefenseMinister for 2024, paramilitary cross championship among servicemenwas held, Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry .

"27 servicemen from 9 teams representing different types oftroops competed in individual and team competitions.

The servicemen tested their ability at shooting, grenadelaunching and 3,000-metre cross.

In the individual score, the 1st place was awarded to theconscript soldier Mirsadig Mammadov, the 2nd place to the warrantofficer Tural Mammadov, and the 3rd place to the long-term activemilitary serviceman Aziz Huseynov.

At the end of the championship, the winning teams and individualwinners were awarded diplomas, medals and cups," the ministrysaid.

