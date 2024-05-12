Top News Today: Fourth Phase Of Polling Begins, Q4 Results, Indegene IPO, Modi's Bihar Rally, IPL & More - May 13 Update

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Top news today on May 13: There are a host of developments, updates and events expected in India and internationally in the political, financial and general spheres on May 13. We take a look:Phase Four of Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 began at 7 am this morning. This phase will cover 96 parliamentary constituencies in nine states and one Union Territory. Additionally, simultaneous elections will be conducted for 175 assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh and 28 assembly seats in Odisha during this phase Elections 2024 Update: On Monday, polling is taking place across various regions including all 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh, five in Bihar, one in Jammu and Kashmir, four each in Jharkhand and Odisha, eight each in Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, 17 in Telangana, 11 in Maharashtra, and 13 in Uttar Pradesh. As of Phase 3 of the General Elections 2024, voting has concluded smoothly and peacefully in 283 Lok Sabha constituencies across 20 states and Union Territories. Vote counting is scheduled for June 4.IPL Match Preview: Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to clash with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad this evening at 7:30 PM. With 5 victories in 12 matches, GT needs to secure victories in their next 2 games to potentially advance to the playoffs. KKR has already secured a spot in the playoffs, becoming the first team to do so. According to Google's win probability, Kolkata holds a 56% chance of defeating Gujarat in their 13th IPL match.

