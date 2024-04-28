Ukrainian Forces Repel Two Enemy Assaults In Orikhiv Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attempted two assaults in the Orikhiv sector but were unsuccessful in both cases.
Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"The last day was tense in the operational zone of the Southern Defense Forces, but the enemy was unable to intensify its offensive. In the Orikhiv sector, the occupiers made two unsuccessful attacks: one near Staromaiorske and one near Robotyne," the statement said.
As noted, the invaders attacked the line of contact and settlements along the right bank of the Dnipro River with guided aerial bombs. Read also:
UK Defense Ministry estimates 450,000 Russian troops killed
or wounded in Ukraine
The Russian forces continue to conduct aerial reconnaissance. Over the past day, 200 enemy reconnaissance drones were spotted flying over the operational area. They also used artillery, but "received an appropriate response."
The Russians also continued to use a variety of kamikaze drones, including Shahed and FPV drones, Lancets, etc. Among their targets are civilians in coastal settlements, agricultural machinery, civilian infrastructure, and residential buildings.
As Ukrinform reported, there were no Russian warships in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov on the morning of April 28.
MENAFN28042024000193011044ID1108148143
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.