Anti-Tank Mine Explodes In Aghdam: One Person Injured

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A mine explosion occurred in the village of Marzili inAzerbaijan's liberated district of Aghdam on Saturday, the Ministryof Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General's Office, and the MineAction Agency (ANAMA) said in a joint statement, Azernews reports.

The explosion resulted in injuries to Huseynov Vidadi Vugar,born in 1994, who lost his way with the grader he was driving thattiggered an anti-tank mine in an area, which remains uncleared ofmines.

He sustained injuries to his right hand and was promptlyevacuated to the hospital.

The explosion caused significant damage to the equipmentinvolved in the incident.

The Aghdam District Prosecutor's Office has initiated aninvestigation into the incident.