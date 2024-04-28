Man Wounded In Enemy Shelling Of Kupiansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man was wounded as a result of enemy shelling of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region.

According to Ukrinform, the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram .

"At 10:50, the enemy attacked the town of Kupiansk, hitting a private house. Before the arrival of the State Emergency Service unit, a 36-year-old woman was pulled out of the rubble and treated on the spot. A 52-year-old man was injured by the shelling. The victim was hospitalized with an abdominal wound," the statement said.

Russians wound two people inregion overnight

In addition, at 09:50, the occupiers shelled the town of Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district. Two private houses were damaged there. There were no casualties.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, two drivers were injured in an enemy FPV drone attack in Vovchansk, the Kharkiv region.