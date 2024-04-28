Kuwait Sports Federation Praises Jordan's Hosting Of MENA Conference Of Physical Activity

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 28 (Petra) -- The Kuwait Sports for All Federation actively participated in the MENA Conference of Adapted Physical Activity, hosted by the Hashemite University.The event convened over 300 researchers, representing diverse countries worldwide, alongside extensive involvement from international and local federations specializing in sports and community activities, particularly those catering to individuals with special needs.Under the banner of inclusivity, integration, and participation, the conference facilitated the exchange of insights and fostered collaborative efforts among experts and advocates in promoting moderate physical activity.The Kuwaiti federation commended the opportunity for sharing experiences and reinforcing cooperation in advancing the cause of moderate physical activity.