America attempts to turn China against Russia

(MENAFN) Antony Blinken's recent visit to China has sparked speculation about the efficacy of United States efforts to dissuade Beijing from supporting Russia amid the Ukraine conflict. Reports from sources like the Financial Times and Bloomberg hinted at Blinken's intention to caution China against supplying military technology to Russia, possibly leading to sanctions against Chinese entities.



While the specifics of potential sanctions remain undisclosed, there are indications that China's involvement with the Russian defense industry is perceived as genuine by Washington. Reports suggest that some Chinese banks, including ICBC, have refrained from accepting yuan payments from Russia, possibly due to fears of secondary sanctions.



However, there are doubts about the effectiveness of employing threats and ultimatums in diplomatic discourse, especially with China's current leadership. Past experiences, such as the tense meeting in Alaska in March 2021, demonstrated that such approaches can backfire, eliciting sharp rebukes and public confrontations rather than cooperation.



As Blinken navigates delicate discussions with Beijing, analysts ponder whether the United States strategy of applying pressure will yield the desired results or exacerbate tensions further.



The complexities of the China-Russia relationship and Beijing's strategic calculations add layers of uncertainty to the outcome of these diplomatic maneuvers.

