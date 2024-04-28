Blinken warns China over Russia relations

(MENAFN) During a press conference in Beijing after a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a stern warning to China, stating that Washington is prepared to impose additional sanctions over China's alleged transfer of dual-use goods and components to Russia. Blinken emphasized that the US has already imposed sanctions on over 100 Chinese entities and is fully prepared to take further action.



According to Blinken, China's purported support for the Russian defense industry not only raises concerns about the situation in Ukraine but also poses a medium to long-term threat perceived by many Europeans. The United States has expressed worries that trade with China has enabled Russia to enhance its military capabilities, potentially aiding its efforts in the conflict with Ukraine.



Recent reports from the Wall Street Journal suggest that the United States is considering imposing sanctions that could isolate some Chinese banks from the global financial system unless Beijing severs its economic ties with Russia. United States officials reportedly believe that trade with China has contributed to Russia's ability to rebuild its military industrial capacity, potentially affecting the outcome of the conflict in Ukraine.



In response to Blinken's remarks, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin criticized the United States for what he called a hypocritical and irresponsible approach. Wang argued that while the United States provides significant assistance to Ukraine, it unreasonably criticizes China for its normal trade and economic relations with Russia.



Furthermore, China has rejected accusations from NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg that it has fueled the Ukraine conflict. Instead, China has placed blame on NATO for exacerbating the crisis through its continued expansion in Europe and disregard for Russian national security concerns. The exchange highlights the escalating tensions between the United States and China over their respective roles in the Ukraine conflict and underscores the challenges of navigating complex geopolitical dynamics.

