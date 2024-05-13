Afghanistan Loses UN Voting Rights Over Unpaid Dues

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Afghanistan's representation at the United Nations confirmed that Afghanistan's voting rights in the General Assembly had been suspended due to unpaid membership dues.

Mr. Nasir Faiq, Afghanistan's acting representative at this organization, stated that countries that fail to pay their membership dues to the United Nations for more than two years are deprived of their voting rights in the General Assembly“based on the Charter and operating procedures.”

He said that Afghanistan has not paid these dues since the Taliban took over the country in August 2021.

This deprivation prevented Afghanistan from voting on the resolution recognizing the State of Palestine on Friday, May 10.

Previously, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs paid this fee, and the Afghan representation deposited it into the United Nations account.

The Afghan representative at the United Nations mentioned that the annual membership dues for countries in the United Nations amount to“about two hundred thousand dollars.”

Reports indicate that Afghanistan is one of six countries that have not paid their UN membership fees for two consecutive years.

The countries, including Afghanistan, Ecuador, and Venezuela, were deprived of voting in the General Assembly sessions.

