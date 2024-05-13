BSF Personnel Save Life Of Polling Officer Who Suffered Cardiac Arrest

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, May 13 (IANS) Narayan Chakraborty (55), a polling officer at Booth 93 of the Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha Constituency in West Bengal, got a fresh lease of life on Monday, thanks to the prompt action by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel of the 115 Battalion, who were on duty at the premises.

“Around 9.05 a.m., while supervising the polling process, Chakraborty suffered a severe cardiac arrest. The BSF's Quick Response Team (QRT) and Tactical Headquarters QRT, accompanied by a staff officer, converged at the location within minutes. The BSF troops administered Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) to the polling officer till he regained consciousness. The BSF personnel also made use of the medicines available with them. Chakraborty was given Atorva 80 mg, Aspirin 75 mg and Clopidogrel 75 mg tablets and his condition stabilised,” said A K Arya, DIG and spokesperson, BSF, South Bengal Frontier.

Following this, the polling officer was evacuated to the CR Hospital in Bhatar, East Bardhaman, by BSF personnel with the help of a civilian. He received expert medical care there and his condition stabilised further.

“The swift and decisive intervention by BSF troops not only saved a precious life but also garnered appreciation from fellow polling staff. Their acknowledgement underscores the indispensable role played by BSF in ensuring the safety and well-being of all individuals involved in this democratic process. Despite the incident, polling went on at the booth peacefully,” Arya added.