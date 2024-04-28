Russia Has Not Deployed Single Warship To Black And Azov Seas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of the morning of April 28, there were no Russian warships on combat duty in the Black and Azov Seas.

This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Instead, the presence of two enemy vessels was recorded in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which is a missile carrier equipped with approximately 16 Kalibr cruise missiles.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of April 27, the Russians used Kalibr submarines because they do not dare to deploy surface-based missile carriers in the Black Sea . This is the third use of this type of missile carrier in more than six months.