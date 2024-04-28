This Election About Issues Like Unemployment: Mehbooba

Fighting for People's Voice, Not Against NC: Parra

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections in Jammu & Kashmir, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Youth President and candidate from Srinagar-Pulwama parliamentary constituency, Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra on Saturday said,“We are not fighting against the NC, but for the people's voice.”

He criticized the NC, saying that even with three MPs, they failed to raise the concerns of Kashmiris in the past five years in the Parliament of India.

Parra

addressed numerous public meetings in various areas of Pulwama and Shopian districts.



“Only Mehbooba Mufti is standing firm and raising people's issues from Kashmir to Delhi, which led to the splintering of the PDP, with 40 main leaders being forced to leave due to our party president's clear stance,” he said.

He said that his campaign isn't about winning votes; but about igniting healing and dismantling suffocation.

“When a son suffers in prison, a mother's heart shatters. Our unwavering pledge: to bring them home and offer amnesty for youngsters to start anew. We are here to address the youth of Kashmir. We are here to address the population of Kashmir who are suffering, who are in tremendous trauma, who need healing and compassion.”

“We are here to revive the idea of PDP's healing touch so that they feel a sense of belonging and they are stakeholders of the whole process, feeling a part of it. Mehbooba Mufti's contribution to Kashmir politics is about compassion and healing,” Parra added.

