UN Security Council raises concerns around escalating tensions in Sudan's El Fasher

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the Security Council voiced its apprehension regarding escalating tensions and military movements in the vicinity of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state in Sudan.



In a press release, Security Council members expressed profound concern over the looming prospect of an offensive by the Rapid Support Forces and allied militias targeting El Fasher. The city serves as a sanctuary for hundreds of thousands of individuals displaced by violence in other regions.



The Council urged both the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, engaged in conflict since April 15, 2023, to cease the concentration of military forces around El Fasher. Additionally, they called for measures to de-escalate the situation while adhering to international humanitarian law obligations.



Reiterating their previous appeals for an immediate halt to hostilities, Council members called upon all UN member states to refrain from external intervention and instead lend support to initiatives aimed at securing a lasting peace. Emphasizing the importance of complying with obligations concerning the arms embargo, they reminded all conflict parties and UN member states of their responsibilities in this regard.



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has consistently cautioned against any assault on El Fasher, emphasizing its critical role as a UN humanitarian center.

MENAFN28042024000045015839ID1108147876