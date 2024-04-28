Macron claims known Europe could perish

(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has issued a stark warning to European Union nations, urging decisive changes to secure the bloc's interests ahead of pivotal parliamentary elections.



Speaking from the Sorbonne University in Paris, Macron emphasized the urgent need for policy reforms amid projections of a shift towards right-wing nationalist politics in the upcoming European Parliament elections.



Expressing concern over the potential demise of "Our Europe," Macron underscored the critical juncture facing the European Union, stressing that the bloc's survival hinges on the choices made by its member states. Highlighting the diminishing reliability of United States protection, Macron called for Europe to assert its strategic autonomy, particularly in terms of military production, advocating for increased defense spending and prioritization of locally-produced weapons.



However, Macron's proposals have faced scrutiny, with critics viewing his emphasis on local military production as favoritism towards French arms manufacturers. Nevertheless, Macron emphasized the importance of reducing Europe's dependence on Washington and demonstrating its independence in global affairs.



In addition to military autonomy, Macron urged a comprehensive revision of European Union policies on fair trade and manufacturing standards to enhance the competitiveness of European businesses. He emphasized the need for the European Union to adapt to the evolving global landscape, particularly in the face of challenges posed by China and the United States, who he accused of flouting trade rules and subsidizing critical sectors.



Macron's address signals a call for a fundamental reimagining of Europe's role in the world and its ability to navigate shifting geopolitical dynamics. As European Union leaders prepare for the upcoming elections, Macron's warnings serve as a reminder of the urgent need for proactive measures to safeguard the future of the European project amidst rising nationalism and global uncertainty.

