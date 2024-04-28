Cambodia's Anti-Drug Department arrests 2 drug traffickers with 28 kg of narcotics

(MENAFN) Cambodia's Anti-Drug Department (ADP) announced on Sunday the arrest of two local individuals suspected of trafficking and possessing illicit drugs, following the seizure of nearly 28 kilograms of narcotics. The suspects, aged 28 and 42, were apprehended during a raid at a coffee parlor in Phnom Penh's Daun Penh district on Thursday afternoon, following an extensive investigation spanning several months.



During the operation, law enforcement officials confiscated a total of 27.9 kilograms of heroin and ketamine from the suspects' possession. Cambodia, located in Southeast Asia, does not impose the death penalty for drug trafficking offenses. However, its laws stipulate severe penalties, including life imprisonment, for individuals found guilty of trafficking more than 80 grams of illicit drugs.



As reported by the ADP, Cambodia has intensified its efforts to combat drug-related crimes, with 5,489 suspects apprehended during the period spanning January to March of this year. Among those arrested were more than 100 foreigners. Additionally, law enforcement authorities seized a substantial amount of narcotics, totaling 3.65 tons, during the same period.



The seized drugs included various substances such as ketamine, crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine tablets, heroin, ecstasy, along with cocaine, reflecting the diverse nature of the illicit drug trade in the region.

