Fnac Qatar Celebrates French Culture At DIBF

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Fnac Qatar and its partners have hosted a discussion of Editions Faton at the 33rd Doha International Book Fair (DIBF).

Known for its contributions to art history, archaeology, general culture and children's books, Editions Faton epitomises the essence of French intellectual heritage.

According to a statement from Fnac Qatar, the event hosted the director-general of Lycée Franco-Qatarien Voltaire, Dr Serge Tillman, for a special signing ceremony of his books, *Etres Embrassés and *Lettres Enlacées, further enriching the cultural experience at the event.

Bader al-Darwish, chairman and managing director of Fifty One East, expressed his pride in Fnac Qatar's participation.

"Fnac Qatar's presence at the Doha International Book Fair reflects our ongoing commitment to enriching the cultural landscape of Qatar,” he said.“We are proud to collaborate with the French Embassy and the French Institute to promote literacy and foster cultural exchange within the community. (We have) been part of this exceptional fair for the past 10 years."

French ambassador Jean-Baptiste Faivre extended his gratitude to Fnac Qatar for its partnership, emphasising the importance of the exhibition in promoting cultural dialogue and strengthening bilateral ties between Qatar and France.

"Fnac Qatar's dedication to promoting French culture enriches the cultural tapestry of Qatar and enhances our longstanding partnership," he said.

Since 2014, Fnac Qatar has been integral to the DIBF, embodying its“Culture or All” mission.

This year, Fnac Qatar continued its tradition of engagement by hosting cultural and artistic workshops for students from leading French-speaking schools in Qatar, led by the famous French author of children's literature, Sophie Adriansen.

The activations included daily storytelling sessions for children aged 3-6 who immersed themselves in enchanting tales with the captivating storytellers, Annie Benoit and Marion Bellion.

Following the interactive storytelling experience, children engaged in hands-on creative workshops inspired by the narrative, nurturing their imagination and fostering language development.

This year, the pavilion's design paid homage to the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games with a masterful fusion of architectural grandeur and cultural symbolism, meticulously crafted to transport visitors to the heart of France.

In honour of the 2024 Olympics in France, the pavilion also hosted a small collection of objects from the Winter Games held in France in 1968 and lent by the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum.

Furthermore, a digital exhibition lent by the National Sports Museum in France,“Les Elles des Jeux – Women of the Games” also invited visitors to discover the spectacular path travelled for over 130 years, from the virtual exclusion of women to the fight for parity in sports.

