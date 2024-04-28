Huawei OceanProtect Backup Storage and MRP Solution Receives Top Honors at Future Security Leaders Award 2024

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Dubai, UAE, April 25, 2024: Huawei’s OceanProtect Backup Storage and MRP Solutions were recently recognized as the ‘Transformative Security Solution’ at the Future Security Leaders Award 2024, held in conjunction with the Global Security Symposium 2024 (UAE Edition). At the event, His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security, UAE presented Huawei with the award.

The jury noted the importance of network security in today’s digital age and acknowledged Huawei’s proven expertise in the sector.



With over 30 years of experience in the ICT industry, Huawei provides end-to-end data protection products from main storage disaster recovery to backup and archiving and has developed the industry's only 6-layer anti-ransomware solution for data security. The company’s backup products quickly restore business through high recovery bandwidth. Multilayer Ransomware Protection (MRP) Solution provide effective security detection before-event, in-event and after-event, and network security protection capabilities change from passive response to active defense.



Recently, Huawei OceanProtect X6000 and X9000 solutions were named a DCIG Top 5 Cyber Secure Backup Target. This recognition underscores the OceanProtect's exceptional cybersecurity features, storage efficiency, and backup performance.



Similarly, at MWC Barcelona 2024, Huawei's Multilayer Ransomware Protection (MRP) Solution was certified by Tolly Group, a leading global provider of testing and third-party validation and certification. The test results show that Huawei MRP detected 100% of the ransomware samples through network-storage collaboration.



It provides safe and reliable protection capabilities for customers' critical value data, ensuring that data cannot be modified, ransomware is intercepted in a timely manner, and data can be safely and quickly restored when needed. Huawei's data protection products and solutions effectively ensure the integrity and security of customer data.



Huawei has been a driving force behind major upgrades in the data protection market. It provides resilient and reliable data protection services to more than 10,000 enterprise customers across over 170 countries and regions. Going forward, Huawei is committed to enabling enterprises protect their core data assets throughout their digital transformation journey.







MENAFN28042024005161011692ID1108147844