Eastern Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts, sending towering ash clouds into sky

(MENAFN) A volcano situated in eastern Indonesia, Mount Ibu, erupted on Sunday morning, unleashing an ash tower that soared more than two miles into the sky. The eruption occurred at 12:37 am local time (1537 GMT Saturday) and resulted in the expulsion of a thick column of dark smoke and ash, extending westward from the peak of the volcano. According to Axl Roeroe, an official at Mount Ibu's monitoring post, the eruption persisted for over three minutes, with the ash reaching a height of 3.5 kilometers (2.2 miles) above the summit.



Authorities swiftly issued warnings urging residents and tourists in the vicinity of Mount Ibu to refrain from engaging in any activities within a two-kilometer radius of the crater. While the alert level for the 1,325-meter (4,347-foot) volcano remained at level two on the four-tiered system, indicating increased volcanic activity, there was no immediate evacuation order following the eruption. Nevertheless, officials advised individuals to wear protective face masks and glasses when outdoors and to remain vigilant for potential hazards posed by falling volcanic ash.



Indonesia, known for its vast archipelago, frequently encounters seismic and volcanic events due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire." This geological region is prone to volcanic eruptions and earthquakes. Just earlier this month, Mount Ruang in North Sulawesi erupted, prompting the evacuation of thousands of people. The eruption also led to the closure of the Sam Ratulangi International Airport in Manado, located over 100 kilometers (62 miles) away from the volcanic crater, for several days.

