Doha Bank Attains Prestigious 'Market Leader' Recognition In CSR From Euromoney

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha Bank, a leading financial institution, has secured the esteemed“Market Leader” rating in the domain of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) from Euromoney, a renowned international magazine specialising in banking affairs and global financial markets. This recognition further solidifies Doha Bank's prominent standing among the leading financial institutions regionally and globally.

Euromoney's evaluation for the year 2023 bestowed Doha Bank with the highest rating, affirming its market leadership in Corporate social responsibility.

The international magazine also praised the bank's accomplishments in digital solutions and adherence to Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) standards, awarding a“Notable” rating in these pivotal categories for the year 2023. In alignment with its commitment to social responsibility, Doha Bank, under the leadership of His Excellency Sheikh Abdul Rahman Bin Fahad Bin Faisal Al Thani, the Group Chief Executive Officer, spearheaded various initiatives over the past year.

Notable endeavors included a Blood donation campaign in collaboration with Hamad Medical Corporation, participation in Earth Hour 2023 by switching off lights at the bank's headquarters and branches to advocate climate change awareness, a beach cleaning initiative at Umm Al Shukhut Reserve in celebration of Qatari Environment Day, and sponsorship of Iftar meals during Ramadan through the Qatar Charity Foundation.

Highlighting the bank's holistic approach, Sheikh Abdul Rahman Bin Fahad Bin Faisal Al Thani concluded,“Our efforts extend beyond these initiatives, including an ESG and sustainability awareness session at Bright Future International School.”

He affirmed Doha Bank's commitment to maintaining this trajectory in the years to come.

The stringent evaluation process of Euromoney, which incorporates independent assessments, surveys, and opinion polls from leaders in the financial services sector, highlights Doha Bank's dedication to excellence and its status as a market leader. The bank's active involvement in initiatives for social responsibility and sustainability further bolsters its reputation as a global pioneer in the realm of banking and financial services.