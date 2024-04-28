Biden inks USD95bn foreign army spending bill

(MENAFN) In a significant move underscoring United States commitment to global security, President Joe Biden has signed into law a USD95 billion foreign aid package aimed at bolstering the defenses of key allies such as Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. The legislation, which had been held up for some time, gained traction following a resounding 79-18 vote in the Senate, with bipartisan support paving the way for its passage.



The comprehensive aid package allocates USD61 billion specifically earmarked for Ukraine, a timely response to the ongoing conflict in the region. With both Republican and Democratic lawmakers joining forces to overcome procedural hurdles, the bill garnered overwhelming support, reflecting a united front on matters of international security.



President Biden lauded the efforts of congressional leaders and lawmakers, characterizing the legislation as a pivotal moment in history. Emphasizing the United States' commitment to promoting democracy and freedom while standing firm against tyranny, Biden expressed his intention to swiftly initiate the delivery of much-needed weaponry to Ukraine, signaling immediate action in the wake of the bill's approval.



During a recent phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, President Biden assured his counterpart of rapid weapons shipments following the bill's enactment. Although specifics of the call were not disclosed by the White House, Zelensky indicated that Ukraine can expect to receive longer-range ATACMS missiles as part of the assistance package.



The journey of the multibillion-dollar aid package has been marked by procedural delays and negotiations. Despite the initial reluctance of some lawmakers, Speaker Mike Johnson's eventual agreement to bring the bill to a vote in the House of Representatives on Saturday paved the way for its passage into law.



The signing of this significant legislation underscores the United States' commitment to bolstering the defenses of key allies and promoting stability in regions of strategic importance.



With bipartisan support shaping the trajectory of foreign policy, the aid package represents a tangible demonstration of American leadership on the global stage.

MENAFN28042024000045015687ID1108147506