Radisson Blu Doha Recognised As 'Best Business Hotel In Doha'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Being among the top players in the hospitality industry for 45 years, Radisson Blu Hotel, Doha once again proved its excellence by being named as the Best Business Hotel in Doha: Highly Commended at the 2024 Business Traveller Middle East Awards.

Offering various upscale amenities and dining options to enhance the guest experience, Radisson Blu Hotel, Doha is a one-stop destination in Qatar. With 583 sophisticated and well-designed rooms housed within an iconic building, guests are guaranteed with a comfortable and stylish stay. The hotel boasts eight award-winning specialty restaurants, including an all-day dining buffet restaurant, a coffee shop, and five bars including a pool bar and the biggest night club in Doha.

In addition to luxurious accommodations, the hotel offers first-class services and recreational facilities catering to both business and leisure travelers. With two large, fully-equipped gyms, two sparkling pools, squash and tennis courts, an outdoor hot tub, massage facilities, and various sports courts, guests can stay active and rejuvenated during their stay.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Doha dedicates the achievement to its loyal guests and committed team who continue to influence and inspire the hotel's innovation. This accomplishment serves as another testament of the exceptional quality of Radisson Blu Doha, further strengthening its reputation in providing an outstanding world-class hospitality in the heart of Doha.