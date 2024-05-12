Two People Injured In Donetsk Region Due To Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two people were injured in the Donetsk region yesterday as a result of shelling by Russian troops.

The head of the Donetsk Military District Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“On May 11, Russians injured two residents of the Donetsk region: in Novoselivka Persha and Mykolaivka,” he wrote.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1,958 people have been killed and 4,888 others have been injured.

The total number of Russian casualties in the Donetsk region excludes Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As reported, during the day on May 10, Russians fired 11 times at settlements in the Donetsk region, two people were killed in Yelyzavetivka of the Marinka community, and three more residents were injured.