Mannai Trading Company, CGIS And Esri Commemorate 35 Years Of GIS In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Centre for Geographic Information System (CGIS) under the Ministry of Municipality in collaboration with Mannai InfoTech, a division under the ICT arm of Mannai Trading Company

W. L. L. and Esri Inc. will mark the annual GIS Technology Day celebrations on May 23, 2024, at the Sheraton Grand Doha.

This year's event holds particular significance as The Centre for GIS commemorates 35 years of pioneering GIS operations in the State of Qatar. GIS professionals from public sector entities, ministries, and academic institutions across Qatar are expected to gather to explore the real-world applications of GIS technology.

At the heart of CGIS's mission lies the ethos of integration, collaboration, and knowledge-sharing within Qatar's GIS community, particularly among GIS agencies.

The event will showcase the profound impact of geospatial technology over the past three decades, highlighting success stories and deliberating on the future trajectory of GIS innovation in Qatar.

GIS Technology Day serves as a global platform for technology firms, governmental agencies and academia to showcase advancements in geospatial science and its real-world applications across various industries and domains.

Through this event, participants gain valuable insights that drive understanding, improve business practices, and accelerate digital transformation efforts, ultimately contributing to sustainability goals.

CGIS's national mapping strategy forms the cornerstone of Qatar's geospatial development, harnessing smart technologies to create an efficient, connected, and smart community.

By prioritising quality of life enhancements and fostering national growth and innovation, CGIS is at the forefront of steering Qatar towards a prosperous and sustainable future.