Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Available Now At Qatar Automobiles Company Showrooms

The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Mitsubishi crossover SUV Eclipse Cross offers dynamic performance and enjoys an overall enhanced exterior design, extended body length, upgraded sleek and elegant interior, advanced technology, and intelligent safety features.

It is available at the showrooms of Qatar Automobiles Company, the authorized distributor of Mitsubishi in Qatar, on Salwa Road and in Al Khor. Developed under the design concept“Daring Grace”, the restyled front and rear design coupled with the extended body length create a more unified, sophisticated, sleek and sporty look of an SUV.

The front design of the Eclipse Cross adopted Mitsubishi Motors' elegant and sporty Dynamic Shield to express the powerful performance of an SUV.

To complete the sharp-looking design, the refreshed lighting layout consists of dauntless front combination lights with daytime running lights and turn signals that emphasise a broader look.

The pentagonal headlights (available in halogen and LED types) and fog lights are combined into two characteristic cylinders. The interior of the Eclipse Cross is as sophisticated and stylish as its exterior. The seats enjoy a light grey colour option in addition to the existing black one. The upgraded seat materials include a black fabric pattern, grey fabric, synthetic leather (combination of suede and artificial leather) and genuine light grey leather. Passengers can enjoy a more comfortable ride, thanks to several upgrades in the rear seat's elements.

The shape of the headrests is modified and larger, and the seats are 9-step adjustable to match the angle preference and offer improved body positioning for rear occupants. The cargo area is more spacious and versatile. Large enough to fit four golf bags easily, even with five occupants inside.

A White Diamond colour joined the Eclipse Cross family in addition to the existing; Red Diamond, Bronze Metallic, Sterling Silver Metallic, Lightning Blue Mica, Titanium Grey Metallic, White Solid, and Black Mica, bringing the total number of available colours to 8.