7 Pakistani Security Personnel Killed In North Waziristan

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Seven Pakistani security personnel have been killed in militant attacks in the North Waziristan tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The attacks occurred in Datta Khel and Mir Ali sub-districts near the Durand Line on Saturday, a media report quoted unnamed sources as saying.
In the Hassan Khel locality of Datta Khel, Dawn reported, an improvised explosive device went off targeting bomb disposal experts.
Militants fired at the bomb disposal unit soon after the blast, killing five security personnel and wounding two others.
Elsewhere in the district, the newspaper said, militants assaulted a security post in the Seeman area of Mir Ali. Two security personnel lost their lives in the attack.
Following the incidents, security forces cordoned off the areas and mounted a search for the attackers.
In recent months, militants have stepped up attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where security forces killed six suspected terrorists on Wednesday.
mud
Views: 83
MENAFN12052024000174011037ID1108202321
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.