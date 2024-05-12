7 Pakistani Security Personnel Killed In North Waziristan

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Seven Pakistani security personnel have been killed in militant attacks in the North Wazir­istan tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The attacks occurred in Datta Khel and Mir Ali sub-districts near the Durand Line on Saturday, a media report quoted unnamed sources as saying.

In the Hassan Khel locality of Datta Khel, Dawn reported, an improvised explosive device went off targeting bomb disposal experts.

Militants fired at the bomb disposal unit soon after the blast, killing five security personnel and wounding two others.

Elsewhere in the district, the newspaper said, militants assaulted a security post in the Seeman area of Mir Ali. Two security personnel lost their lives in the attack.

Following the incidents, security forces cordoned off the areas and mounted a search for the attackers.

In recent months, militants have stepped up attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where security forces killed six suspected terrorists on Wednesday.

mud

