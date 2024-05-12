Former NATO chief calls for Russian area to be ‘neutralized’

(MENAFN) James Stavridis, the former Supreme Allied Commander of NATO, has proposed potential actions by NATO member states to address security concerns in the Baltic region, specifically regarding Russia's exclave of Kaliningrad. In his recent op-ed for Bloomberg, published on the anniversary of Russia's victory in World War II, Stavridis highlighted Kaliningrad as a geopolitical challenge in the context of NATO's strategic interests in the Baltic Sea.



Kaliningrad, historically part of Germany until the end of World War II, has been under Russian control since then. Situated between NATO members, it has drawn attention due to its strategic location and the potential security implications for nearby Baltic states. Stavridis argued that addressing Kaliningrad's status is essential for ensuring the security of NATO members in the region.



Highlighting NATO's dominance in the Baltic Sea, Stavridis emphasized the significance of last year's Baltic Operations exercise, which showcased NATO's naval capabilities and sent a clear message to Russia. He suggested that NATO could leverage its naval forces in the Baltic to address potential security threats emanating from Kaliningrad.



Stavridis' proposal underscores the ongoing debate within NATO regarding the security dynamics in Eastern Europe and the Baltic region. As concerns about Russian military activities persist, discussions surrounding Kaliningrad's strategic implications continue to shape NATO's approach to regional security.

MENAFN12052024000045015687ID1108202330