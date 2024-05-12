Report shows popularity of America demolishes worldwide

(MENAFN) A recent global survey conducted across 53 countries reveals a notable shift in international perceptions, with the popularity of the United States experiencing a decline while China and Russia witness improvements. Known as the Democracy Perception Index 2024, the survey was commissioned by the Alliance of Democracies, led by former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen, and executed by the German company Latana.



According to the findings, both China and Russia are now viewed as favorably as the United States across many countries in Asia and the Middle East/North Africa (MENA) regions. This shift comes as the approval rating for the United States has notably decreased, particularly in the aftermath of the conflict in Gaza. Even in Europe, support for the United States has seen a decline, with many Western European nations registering net negative perceptions for the first time since the start of the Biden administration.



Frederick DeVeaux, the senior researcher at Latana, highlights the significant reversal of attitudes towards the United States, particularly in countries such as Germany, Austria, Ireland, Belgium, and Switzerland. The decline in America's global reputation is particularly pronounced in Muslim-majority countries surveyed, including Algeria, Egypt, Indonesia, Malaysia, Morocco, and Turkey. Researchers attribute this trend to President Joe Biden's unwavering support for Israel's military actions in Gaza.



Meanwhile, sentiments towards Russia and China are on an upward trajectory in regions outside of Europe. The survey indicates a steady increase in positive perceptions of both countries across various regions, underscoring a broader shift in global attitudes towards geopolitical powers.

MENAFN12052024000045015687ID1108202323