Pakistan Laments Deaths From Floods In Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Pakistan has expressed its condolences to Afghanistan on the loss of precious lives and widespread damage to properties in recent flash floods in a number of provinces.

The United Nations says more than 300 people have been killed in the rain-triggered flooding, prompting the caretaker government to declare a state of emergency in the affected areas.

A statement from the Foreign Office said:“The government and the people of Pakistan express their heartfelt condolences on the tragic loss of life and widespread damage to property caused by heavy rains and flash floods in several provinces of Afghanistan.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims, injured and the communities affected by this natural calamity,” FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said.

While praying for the early recovery of those missing, she said Pakistan stood in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan during this difficult time.

