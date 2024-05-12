(MENAFN) Former United States Senate aide and RT contributor, Tara Reade, has accused the Biden administration of weaponizing government institutions to suppress dissenting voices and silence individuals like herself. In the midst of the United States election season, Reade has come forward with allegations of corruption and misconduct against President Joe Biden, including claims of sexual assault dating back to 1993.



Following her 23-minute interview with journalist Tucker Carlson, Reade expressed her hope that her example will inspire others to speak out about their experiences. She revealed that, despite previous attempts, many individuals were too frightened to come forward due to the repercussions she faced.



Reade's allegations against Biden have surfaced amid heightened scrutiny of his family's alleged involvement in money laundering schemes in Ukraine. She asserts that her case sheds light on broader issues of corruption within the Biden administration, particularly concerning its actions in Ukraine and its proxy conflict with Russia.



Detailing her experiences, Reade described the government's response as a "weaponization" aimed at intimidating her and her family. As she continues to pursue justice and seek the unsealing of relevant documents, Reade's case underscores broader concerns about the abuse of power and suppression of dissent within government institutions.

